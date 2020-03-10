Values & Defining Your Lane

Do you often find yourself off track and wondering how you got there?

Learn how to define your values and stay in your lane with this interactive workshop. In this class, you will go through an exercise designed to identify your top 5 values based on how you view your past experiences. You will walk away with a road map and a defined lane. This will allow you to say yes to things that are important to you and no to things that are not important to you.

About the teacher:

Christina Wright is the CEO & Founder of The Sustainable Soul & The Sustainable Soul Sisterhood, a women's empowerment coaching company & community. She helps women overcome impostor syndrome & playing small through sales, leadership & strategy coaching. An Atlanta native, Christina moved to Chattanooga aka Heaven on Earth almost 4 years ago. For the past 3 years she has been helping women unpack their self love & self worth stories so they can show up authentically & intentionally on the daily. Christina is a graduate of The University of Georgia and tapped out of the corporate America rat race as a VP of Business Development. She & her husband are foster parents to teen boys & she mentors young ladies at CGLA.