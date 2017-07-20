Variations on a Vineyard: Women, Wine, and Art

Our vineyard variations begins with a wine tasting experience led by Certified Sommelier Alicia Mertz (seen in image below), Tennessee District Manager of Jackson Family Wines. On this night you can hunt for artistic varietals in paintings by female artists in the Hunter’s collection (and a chance to win a wine-themed prize), enjoy live music from Jessica Nunn, learn to make your own varietal scents, relax with a chair massage (for just $1/minute). And you can add your own artistic flair to a wine-tasting journal that you can bring home with you. Join us for a night celebrating variety and crafts(woman)ship.

Guests encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. There will be limited availability at the door that night. ($35 general public, $30 museum members). Must be 21 or over to attend.

Special deal $85 special ladies-night-out deal for three tickets.

Note: Must be purchased online. SPECIAL 3 TICKET DEAL ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL JULY 17 AT 5 PM