Learn about the planets and their orbits in "Our Vast Solar System" on Thursday, Oct. 20th, 2022...3:00-6:00 p.m. Rain or Shine. Ooltewah Farmers Market and Dixie-Soaps are partnering together to bring this event to the community. Dixie has made scale models of each planet in our solar system, and they will be on display at the market. Each is beautifully hand painted and made to scale with each other. Start by picking up a free full-color learning booklet and ink pen at either the OFM Info Booth or the Dixie Soaps booth. Then go to the sun and follow along in your booklet. As you stop at each planet, your booklet will describe interesting facts about it and there will be questions to answer, and some to take home as well. After you leave the market, use the scale map to better understand the vastness of our solar system. The entire solar system has been overlaid to scale on top of a map of the Chattanooga region, with 24' diameter "sun" at OFM being the center. As you drive further away, by using your map, you can note when you are crossing the orbits of the planets to better appreciate the vastness of our system.

This is a FREE community event during our weekly Ooltewah Farmers Market. Everyone is invited to participate. Please park in front of the building and walk through to the back. This is the closest parking. Handicap parking is available with a placard or tag in the back adjacent to the market. ( an aerial parking map will be in the weekly eNewsletter). This outdoor event will occur rain or shine. Dress for the weather that day, and wear comfy shoes for gravel.

Ooltewah Farmers Market

Located behind Ooltewah Nursery & Landscape Co., Inc.

5829 Main St., Ooltewah, TN 37363

(423) 238-9775

Ooltewah Farmers Market is open every Thursday ALL YEAR.

Local farmers and food artisans only.