Velocity of Sound presents: Habitat for House!

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us as we celebrate the 16th consecutive 27th birthday of Victor Serene and raise money for Habitat for Humanity of Cleveland. This will be a free event for everyone ages 21&up and we will have a direct donation link setup to Habitat of Cleveland. If you do not have a way of making a electronic donation to Habitat, we ask that you bring a money order made out to Habitat for Humanity of Cleveland ;)

The night will consist of a b2b tag team by

Victor Serene

Johnny Z

Dorian

The music will consist of the best house based genres like deep house, tech house, trance, techno, progressive house, melodic techno and much more. You are getting 60 years of combined experience in electronic music for $0...

This event is free, but, we do expect everyone who plans to attend to make a monetary contribution to Habitat for Humanity of Cleveland via the link provided on the page/pages...

Hope to see you there!!

