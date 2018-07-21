Underground Electronic Music by Chattanooga’s oldest running production company Velocity of Sound

e have two nights of break beats, hardcore, trance, techno, drum n bass, tech house, and more. Very diverse lineup and genres!

Friday July 20th is Audio X, Dorian & Dascal, Johnny Z & Victor Serene.

Saturday July 21st is Dorian & Dascal, Cereal Killaz, Rischaad, Johnny Z and Victor Serene...

9pm-3am $5 each night... 21 and up...

We will also be celebrating the birthday of Johnny White (aka Johnny Z) 🎂🤘