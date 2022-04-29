× Expand Julie Van Valkenburg Ethan Johnson, Will James, and Libbie Weaver appear in the Chattanooga Theatre Centre's THE VELVETEEN RABBIT.

Hop into a child’s imagination! A toy rabbit’s quest to become real through the love of a child comes to the Chattanooga Theatre Centre stage in this original adaptation of the beloved children’s book, THE VELVETEEN RABBIT. A delight for the whole family. Running April 29 through May 8, performances are Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Tickets at 423.267.8534 and TheatreCentre.com.