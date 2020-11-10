Veteran's Day Free Community Concert

UPDATE: This performance has reached maximum capacity and reservations will no longer be accepted for our in-person performance. To enjoy the concert from home, visit chattanoogasymphony.org/digital-performances for a link to our FREE concert livestream!

Sponsored by Compass Commissioning & Design

Join the CSO for their annual free Veteran's Day concert, featuring patriotic classics you know and love alongside local composer Kenyon Wilson’s Five, a moving tribute to the five service members lost in the 2015 attack on Chattanooga's U.S. Navy Reserve Center. The program will also mark the CSO’s first public performance with new CSO Youth Orchestra Conductor and CSO Assistant Conductor Ismael Sandoval.

Please note:

Tickets are free, but seats must be reserved in advance due to limited capacity.

Patrons can begin taking their seats no earlier than 30 minutes before the concert start time and must check-in before being seated. Printed tickets are not being used, and a hand sanitizer station and extra masks will be available. Attendees must wear masks and adhere to the CSO's COVID-19 related concert health and safety guidelines, which can be found at https://chattanoogasymphony.org/concert-health-safety.