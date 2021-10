× Expand Christian McDonald Veteran's Appreciation Banquet November 11, 2021 Ridgedale Baptist Church Veteran's Appreciation Night

We will be holding a Veteran’s Appreciation Evening in our sanctuary on Nov 11 at 6p at the church. Chuck Fleischmann is our guest speaker and we will be recognizing a long time church member and WWII veteran’s 100 birthday. We will also be giving out 19 Quilts of Valor to honor veterans in our community. Tickets are free. Please call 423-499-0994 to reserve your ticket.