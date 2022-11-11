Veterans Day Celebration

to

Collegedale Veterans Memorial Park 9300 Apison Pike, Collegedale, Tennessee 37363

The City of Collegedale invites the public to a special Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, November 11, honoring all members of our nation’s military.  The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3:00pm at the Veterans Memorial Park on Apison Pike. 

This year’s Veterans Day Celebration program will feature members of the Collegedale Academy Band performing patriotic selections.  Various elected officials will also share special presentations honoring all veterans.

Guests attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.  In the event of bad weather, the celebration will be moved to the Collegedale Commons on Swinyar Drive.  For more information, contact Mathew Miller at 423-580-4999.

Info

Collegedale Veterans Memorial Park 9300 Apison Pike, Collegedale, Tennessee 37363
This & That
to
Google Calendar - Veterans Day Celebration - 2022-11-11 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Veterans Day Celebration - 2022-11-11 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Veterans Day Celebration - 2022-11-11 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Veterans Day Celebration - 2022-11-11 15:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Monday

November 7, 2022

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

November 8, 2022

Wednesday

November 9, 2022

Thursday

November 10, 2022

Friday

November 11, 2022

Saturday

November 12, 2022

Sunday

November 13, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours