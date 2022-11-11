The City of Collegedale invites the public to a special Veterans Day Celebration on Friday, November 11, honoring all members of our nation’s military. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3:00pm at the Veterans Memorial Park on Apison Pike.

This year’s Veterans Day Celebration program will feature members of the Collegedale Academy Band performing patriotic selections. Various elected officials will also share special presentations honoring all veterans.

Guests attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. In the event of bad weather, the celebration will be moved to the Collegedale Commons on Swinyar Drive. For more information, contact Mathew Miller at 423-580-4999.