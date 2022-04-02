Vibe Check: New Band Showcase

Level Up Arcade & Billiards 3801 Ringgold Road, East Ridge, Tennessee 37412

Valley Vibes is proud to present a new annual event to unite the area's best up-and-coming acts for one night of friendly competition. Vibe Check: New Band Showcase is a battle of the bands-style contest featuring groups from across the Cumberland Plateau. Hosted by Level Up Arcade & Billiards on April 2, the winners of Vibe Check will take home a paid gig to Nooga Noise 2022!

🎟️ Discounted presale tickets available before the show: https://bit.ly/3voyWAQ

🎸 Band Sign Up: https://bit.ly/3htXzDS

🚀 Learn more: https://bit.ly/3ppgXq3

This contest is brought to you by the caring team over at Alive Music Collective.

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
