Victor Wooten, the Spirit of Music

3:00pm-5:00pm - Master Class

7:15pm - Doors

8:00pm - Show

This is a seated show.

THE MASTER CLASS:

ONCE IN A LIFETIME OPPORTUNITY! Learn from one of the BEST PLAYERS ALIVE! Five-time Grammy Award-winning master of the bass guitar, Victor Wooten, has shared the stage with Bela Fleck, SMV Featuring Stanley Clarke & Marcus Miller, Bootsy Collins, Keb’ Mo’, Dave Matthews Band, Keller Williams, Bill Evans, India.Arie, and Gov’t Mule. In this Songbirds Master Class, Victor will talk about his latest book, "The Spirit of Music”, and teach you riffs, rhythms, and techniques that helped make him one of the most unique bass players in the world. He'll share some of the secrets behind his approach to music and help you learn how to create your own musical style. For students of all skill levels. Each attendee will receive a signed copy of Victor Wooten's new book, The Spirit of Music: The Lesson Continues.

THE SHOW:

Get ready to have your mind blown. Victor will be performing solo— featuring the slapping, plucking, and grooving coupled with the overwhelming musicality and precision that made him one of the greatest bassist alive. Don’t miss this show!

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Grammy Award winner Victor Wooten's inspiring parable of the importance of music and the threats that it faces in today's world. We may not realize it as we listen to the soundtrack of our lives through tiny earbuds, but music and all that it encompasses is disappearing all around us. In this fable-like story three musicians from around the world are mysteriously summoned to Nashville, the Music City, to join together with Victor to do battle against the "Phasers," whose blinking "music-cancelling" headphones silence and destroy all musical sound. Only by coming together, connecting, and making the joyful sounds of immediate, "live" music can the world be restored to the power and spirit of music.

$125 - Master Class Only

$45 - Show Only

$150 - Master Class + Show