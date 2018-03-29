Victoria Price Book Signing & Discussion

Star Line Books is excited to host memoirist Victoria Price with her new book The Way of Being Lost: A Roadtrip to My Truest Self. On Thursday March 29th from 6:00-7:00pm, Victoria will be at Star Line Books for a discussion and signing of her memoir.

Price delves into her childhood with a doting, famous father and a detrimental, unloving mother. At the age of 49, despite having an outwardly wonderful life, Price could tell that something was still not right in her life, so she set out to figure out exactly where her anxiety and and self-doubt stemmed from.

Join Victoria and Star Line Books for a thoroughly engrossing discussion and a chance to look into the Price family.

About the author:

Victoria Price is the author of the critically acclaimed Vincent Price: A Daughter's Biography. A popular inspirational speaker on topics ranging from art collecting and design to creativity and spirituality, as well as the life of her famous father, Price has appeared on Good Morning America, A&E's Biography, and NPR's Fresh Air and Morning Edition. Her work has been featured in USA Today, People, Travel & Leisure, Art & Auction, and The New York Times.

Reviews for Victoria Price’s The Way of Being Lost: A Roadtrip to My Truest Self

“Heartfelt testimony of an arduous search for self-affirmation that will appeal to fellow seekers.” -Kirkus Review

“Victoria Price’s journey is a truly inspiring one. She looks both outward and inward to find joy all around her.” -Melissa Etheridge, Grammy and Oscar Winning musician and activist