Community volunteers will host the first VICtory 5K/10K/Mile Fun Run on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Enterprise South Nature Park. All proceeds will benefit care for financially challenged patients with critical limb disease in Hamilton and Bradley County patients, as well as North Georgia.

“We plan to make this an annual event for the Tennessee Valley,” said Dr. Chris LeSar, founding physician of the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga, the VICtory Run’s event host. “This will help patients that need financial assistance with treatment dealing with critical limbs and bring awareness to the region’s growing amputation problem.”

The southeastern area of the United States has the highest amputation rates in the country, according to date from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Many of these surgeries could have been prevented with proper education and alternative treatment plans, which result in patients having better health, more active lifestyles, and longer life spans.

Critical Limb Ischemia (CSI), a severe obstruction of the arteries which drastically reduces blood flow to the body’s extremities, is one of the leading causes of amputation. Patients with a history of smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol are most at risk for CLI. Common treatments for CLI are amputation of the leg or reestablish of blood flow in the affected limb with endovascular techniques.

“The event tagline ‘Using Our Legs to Save Yours’ serves as a reminder that there are alternatives to amputation and patients have options in their treatment plans,” Dr. LeSar said. “We treat many patients who have leg problems. We hope the public will come to the run, support them with their two strong legs, and show there can be victory over amputation.”

All proceeds collected will be deposited into an Access for Care fund, managed by the Medical Foundation of Chattanooga.

The VICtory Run will be timed and monitored by our event partner, Scenic City Multisport. The races begin at 8 a.m. Registration fees are $25 for the mile and 5K, and $30 for the 10K. Registration is now open at http://victory10k5k.itsyourrace.com

Gene Lovin and Brenda Trammel are serving as honorary emcees.

The Vascular Institute of Chattanooga is the area’s only comprehensive endovascular/vascular specialty center dedicated to amputation prevention with a full staff of experts providing complete medical assessment, therapies and procedures with onsite surgical interventions if needed.

For more information, visit www.vascularinstituteofchattanooga.com or call (423) 602-2750.