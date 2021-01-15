A Video Showcase of Young Performers

The Performing Arts League (PAL) in partnership with UTC’s Department of Performing Arts presents A Video Showcase of Young Performers: Celebrating Chattanooga’s Young Talent in the Performing Arts on Friday, January 15 and Saturday, January 16 from 3:30 to 9:00 p.m. for both days.

Featuring a selection of Chattanooga’s outstanding youth ensembles in a variety of performances of dance, theater and music, the Video Showcase will be broadcast free of charge on the Performing Arts League’s website: .palchattanooga.org/sunday-showcase.

Greg Miller, PAL President, comments, “In 2021, the Performing Arts League celebrates our tenth anniversary supporting Chattanooga's youth involvement in the performing arts. To kick off the year, PAL is offering a special “Video Showcase” of young performers from local performing arts organizations. We would like to thank UTC's Department of Performing Arts for their partnership and assistance in making our video presentation possible. PAL’s "Video Showcase of Young Performers" will be presented free of charge for two online viewings on January 15 and January 16. Our goal in presenting these outstanding performances is to highlight the accomplishments of Chattanooga’s talented young actors, dancers, instrumentalists, and singers. We hope that after enjoying our “Video Showcase,” people will consider donating to the Performing Arts League so that we may continue our mission of providing support for performers like those you will see in this event. We are immensely proud of our contributions to Chattanooga’s talented youth and the excellent organizations that nurture their training and accomplishments. We know we have made a difference in the lives of these outstanding young people.”

Participating organizations include: Barger Academy of Fine Arts Movement Makers (“Christmas Magic” & “A Life Yet Experienced”), Chattanooga Ballet School Ensemble (“Sleeping Beauty Suite”), Chattanooga Boys Choir (“How Can I Keep from Singing”), Chattanooga Girls Choir (“Tennessee Mountain Home” & “Carol of the Bells”), Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Youth Orchestra (“Nimrod”), Chattanooga Theatre Centre Youth Theatre (“Lion King”), Christian Family Theater (“Arabian Nights” & “Flat Stanley”), Civic Ballet of Chattanooga {“Dance of the Snowflakes”), and Chattanooga's Indian Culture Dance Troupe (Bollywood Medley). The performances will be interspersed with testimonials from recipients of PAL Grants and Scholarships over the past ten years.

The Performing Arts League is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting youth involvement in the performing arts throughout Chattanooga and the surrounding area. In 2011, a group of fifteen people met to explore organizing a nonprofit corporation to benefit youth in the disciplines of theater, dance, and vocal and instrumental music. This resulted in formation of the Performing Arts League, Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to promote youth involvement in the performing arts. The Performing Arts League, Inc. has grown to over sixty members composed of women and men, including active professionals and retirees. Between 2014 and 2020, the Performing Arts League awarded over $150,000 in Scholarships and Grants to individuals and to support youth arts programs in the greater Chattanooga area. Among the individuals and organizations who have received funds from the Performing Arts League are: Chattanooga Ballet, Chattanooga Theatre Centre (Youth Theatre), Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Youth Orchestras, Ballet Tennessee, Chattanooga Girls Choir, Chattanooga Boys Choir (Only Men Aloud), Chattanooga Clarinet Choir (Concerto Competition), The Howard School Band, String Theory, East Lake Expression Engine, Unity Performing Arts, Christian Family Theater, and the Kiwanis Club of Chattanooga (Musical Playground). For more information about the Performing Arts League and how to become a member, visit: https://www.palchattanooga.org/