Vienna Piano Trio -- An Evening of Romantic Elegance

St. Paul’s Artist Series presents the internationally renowned Vienna Piano Trio (David McCarroll, violin; Matthias, Gredler, cello; Stefan Mendl, piano), for An Evening of Romantic Elegance, featuring two masterpieces of the chamber repertoire: Johannes Brahms’s Piano Trio No. 1 in B Major, Op. 8, and Franz Schubert’s Piano Trio No. 2 in E-flat Major, Op. 100 (D. 929). The concert takes place on Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m., at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (305 W. 7th Street at Pine). Tickets are $20; $15 for Seniors; $10 for Students. For more information go to the St. Paul’s website: stpaulschatt.org/concert-series/.

Celebrated for its finesse, infectious exuberance, tonal allure, and irresistible panache, the Vienna Piano Trio has long been hailed as one of the “world’s leading ensembles of piano, violin and cello” (The Washington Post). Founded in 1988, the Trio has won numerous international awards and has performed in leading concert halls, festivals and chamber music series throughout Europe, North and South America, and the Far East. Specializing in the music of Austrian composers, the ensemble is currently artist-in-residence at the Konzerthaus in Vienna and London’s Wigmore Hall. “The Vienna Piano Trio gave a concert marked by impeccable ensemble, virtuoso playing and penetrating interpretations. …an exciting and eminently artistic group that plays with high intensity; the result is total satisfaction” (Palm Beach Daily News).

Keith Reas, director of music at St. Paul’s, comments, “We are delighted to bring this renowned piano trio to Chattanooga as part of their 2017 US tour. Their concert offers chamber music lovers a rare treat -- the opportunity to hear Brahms’s Piano Trio No. 1 in its original, rarely performed incarnation. Written in1854 when he was 21, this is a youthful Romantic work tinged with tragic overtones. For the second half, the Trio will perform one of Schubert’s last works, his Piano Trio No. 2, which shows his gift for melodic invention, as well as his masterful use of harmonic colors. The 2nd movement’s soulful theme has been heard in many film scores, including Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon and HBO’s John Adams miniseries. We look forward to hearing these works together and hope that many people will join us!”