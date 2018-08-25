Vintage Base Ball

6th Cavalry Museum 6 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia 30742

Come watch players dressed in period clothing play baseball by rules of the 1860s.Travellers vs. Mountain City of Chattanooga at noon and Phoenix vs. Chattanooga Lightfoot at 2:30 p.m. Free admission. No bleachers available. Bring lawn chairs or blankets.

6th Cavalry Museum 6 Barnhardt Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia 30742
706-861-2860
