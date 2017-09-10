Vintage Gospel Lads Concert

Back to Church Sunday with the Gospel Lads

September 10th, 10:15am and 6pm

Join us Sunday morning, September 10, for a spirited worship service led by the Vintage Gospel Lads, and then again that Sunday night at 6pm for a spectacular concert that will have you swept away in the music. Admission is free, and a love offering will be collected to support the ministry of these amazing singers.

Southern Gospel music never loses its excitement or appeal, and the Vintage Gospel Lads are among the foremost artists who sing the old-fashioned Gospel style. They have revived interest in a foot-stomping, hand-clapping, heart-rending style of Christian music that is captivating to audiences of all ages.

In the past, the Gospel Lads appeared on a weekly telecast or in live performances with Ronald Reagan, Art Linkletter, Jerry Clower, The Oak Ridge Boys, Paul Harvey, The Imperials, The Cathedrals, Tom Netherton, Dale Evans Rogers, and many others. The group has also been the featured entertainment for three Christian cruises to the Caribbean and have hosted two tours to the Holy Land. The Vintage Lads have also been featured in main sessions of North American Christian Conventions. One of the convention sessions had an attendance of 40,000 people.

When the group was traveling full time they were in demand and often booked as many as 25 engagements in a month. They traveled to most of the states in the U.S. and to several foreign countries. Over the years they have produced approximately 50 recordings including the most recent entitled “God Handled it All”.

Individual members of the Vintage Gospel Lads reside in Missouri, Oklahoma, Indiana and California where most of them are involved in full-time Christian ministry, but they continue to accept singing engagements several weeks out of the year. Group members are Murray Hollis of Joplin, Missouri; Steve Kehrer of Mooresville, Indiana; Ron Rasmussen of Yukon, Oklahoma and Jon Stedman of South San Francisco, California. Three of the Vintage Lads are preaching ministers of their churches, and the other is the Director of Christian Friends Connexion Ministries. The group has recently added two other members. Murray’s daughter, Tammy Cady, who has performed in singing tours in the U.S. and in foreign countries, and Ron’s son, Adam Rasmussen, who is an accomplished instrumentalist and music minister, are now touring with the Vintage Lads.