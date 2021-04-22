Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play

Spies, murder, love, and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast of the master of suspense’s earlier films in the Chattanooga Theatre Centre's upcoming production of VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY.

With "The Lodger," "Sabotage" and "The 39 Steps," VINTAGE HITCHCOCK is a triple feature, complete with vintage commercials, that recreates a daring train chase, a serial killer’s ominous presence, and a devastating explosion through the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.

If you liked our December production of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, you’ll love this work by the same playwright! Learn more by clicking here: https://bit.ly/3cWHaXg.