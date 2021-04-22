Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play

to

Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play

Spies, murder, love, and other trademarks of Alfred Hitchcock come to life in the style of a 1940s radio broadcast of the master of suspense’s earlier films in the Chattanooga Theatre Centre's upcoming production of VINTAGE HITCHCOCK: A LIVE RADIO PLAY.

With "The Lodger," "Sabotage" and "The 39 Steps," VINTAGE HITCHCOCK is a triple feature, complete with vintage commercials, that recreates a daring train chase, a serial killer’s ominous presence, and a devastating explosion through the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.

If you liked our December production of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, you’ll love this work by the same playwright! Learn more by clicking here: https://bit.ly/3cWHaXg.

Info

Chattanooga Theatre Centre 400 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play - 2021-04-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play - 2021-04-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play - 2021-04-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play - 2021-04-22 19:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

April 21, 2021

Thursday

April 22, 2021

Friday

April 23, 2021

Saturday

April 24, 2021

Sunday

April 25, 2021

Monday

April 26, 2021

Tuesday

April 27, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours