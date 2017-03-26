The Viol da Gamba and J.S. Bach

On March 26 at 10:30, guest artist Nathan Francisco performing works for Viol da Gamba accompanied by organist Kristopher Schwinn and the sanctuary choir. The viol da gamba is similar to the cello but distinguished by its more delicate and somber tone. The frets, or bands, around its neck look like a guitar. The featured work is J.S. Bach’s 1st Sonata for Viol da Gamba in G-major BWV 1027. These sonatas are often performed by cellists and it is a rare opportunity to hear them with the originally intended soloist. The unique placement and disposition of the organ at Nativity Church allows it to easily participate in a chamber ensemble. This performance is part of The Church of the Nativity’s monthly Rising Artists series. Nativity also presents a Mini-Concert series with organist and music director Kristopher Schwinn.

Nathan Francisco, 14, plays the viol da gamba, cello and organ. Last year, Nathan placed second in the junior division of the 2016 Tennessee Cello Workshop Competition at UTK. Two months ago, he performed Fauré’s “Elegie” with the Southern Adventist University (SAU) Symphony Orchestra as one of this year’s winners of its annual concerto competition and has just accompanied the orchestra on a week’s tour of Puerto Rico. Nathan studies cello with Wesley Baldwin at UTK and organ with Judy Glass at SAU. In a few years, he plans to continue his music studies at conservatory.

PLEASE NOTE: This performance takes place during the worship service. Childcare is provided.