Violin Concert by Marcio Candido

Ackerman Auditorium University Drive, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University invites the community to hear violinist Marcio Candido in concert on Monday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium. Performing extensively worldwide as a soloist, concertmaster, and chamber musician, including his debut at Carnegie Hall, Candido has won multiple international awards for his work. Tickets are required and will be sold at the door for $8 per person (free with a Southern ID). For more information, call 423.236.2814.

423.236.2880
