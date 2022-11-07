Violin Concert by Marcio Candido

× Expand Contributed Marcio Candido

Southern Adventist University invites the community to hear violinist Marcio Candido in concert on Monday, November 7, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium. Performing extensively worldwide as a soloist, concertmaster, and chamber musician, including his debut at Carnegie Hall, Candido has won multiple international awards for his work. Tickets are required and will be sold at the door for $8 per person (free with a Southern ID). For more information, call 423.236.2814.