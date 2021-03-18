Virtual 20th Cam Busch Arts For Health Series

CHI Memorial Foundation will host the virtual 20th Cam Busch Arts for Health Series, in partnership with the Hunter Museum of American Art, on Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 6 pm – 7:30 pm

This virtual event will feature guest speaker Eric Booth, in collaboration with PopUp Project. “The arts tell the stories of human experience in an endless profusion of ways, and they ingeniously invite others to hear, to enter them, and to be connected…this is where the arts become essential to human health,” shares Booth in his ‘Empathetic Entry into the Stories of Others’.

Booth is a recipient of the nation’s highest award in arts education, and was named one of the 25 most influential people in the arts. He has been a faculty member at Juilliard, Tanglewood, The Kennedy Center, and Lincoln Center Education. He serves as a consultant for cities, states, medical organizations, businesses, seven of the largest US orchestras, as well as senior advisor to many global arts organizations. In 2018, he launched the International Teaching Artist Collaborative, a year-round program building a global network of artists who work in community and educational settings, including work with artists in the Chattanooga region.

PopUp Project is a highly acclaimed dance and production company based in Chattanooga, with a vision to support a vibrant, diverse and sustainable arts community. Their work is innovative, responding to history, culture, and social environments by recognizing that artists bring life, perspective, and a unique sense of place to their communities. In collaboration with Eric Booth, PopUp dancers will create a dynamic dance phrase with the virtual audience to animate concepts of health, learning, and social justice through the arts. Guests will also preview excerpts from their soon-to-be released feature length film, The Light We Share.

Participation opportunities are available at the levels listed below:

Gold Sponsor: $2,500*

Silver Sponsor: $1,000*

Event Patron: $250*

Individual Tickets: $50*

All sponsorships and individual tickets purchased by March 10, 2021, include take-home wine and cheese to enjoy as you participate in the virtual event. Details about where to pick up wine and cheese will be provided prior to the event.

Webinar-Only Ticket: $25

Sponsorships and tickets are available at memorial.org/artsforhealth. For questions about sponsorship or for more information, please call the CHI Memorial Foundation office at 423.495.4438 or email foundation@memorial.org.

The Cam Busch Art for Health Series supports the Arts in Healthcare Program at CHI Memorial.