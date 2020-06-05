Virtual Adopt From Home Event

Adopt your new best friend from the comfort and safety of your home during our Adopt From Home adopt-a-thon. Adoption fee's for animals 6 months and older will be reduced to $25 June 5th and 6th and includes all age appropriate vaccines, spay or neuter surgery and a microchip.

Everything from filling out your adoption application and paying your adoption fee to meeting your new family member will be done virtually. View all of our available animals here heschatt.org/adopt/available-pets and fill out an adoption application here heschatt.org/adoptionapplication.

We'll set up a Zoom meeting to introduce you to the shelter pet you'd like to adopt and answer any questions you may have. Our goal is to set you up for success with your new furry addition.

Help us reach our goal to find 50 animals their forever home during our Adopt From Home event!