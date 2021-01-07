VIRTUAL Art Wise: Ashley V. Blalock

A Zoom discussion with San Diego-based multimedia artist Ashley V. Blalock. Blalock will discuss her artwork, inspiration, and process as she prepares to unveil her newest onsite installation, Ashley V. Blalock: Bridging the Hunter.

Ashley V. Blalock: Bridging the Hunter literally and figuratively ties together themes and physical spaces at the museum. Her installation overtakes the walls of the mansion staircase, transforming it with hand-crocheted sculptures resembling domestic doilies, and playfully changing the entrance to the historic permanent collection galleries.

This important installation introduces visitors to the themes of domesticity and domestic settings that are also explored in the galleries, helping to define the importance of female artists.

