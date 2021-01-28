VIRTUAL Art Wise With Curator Dr. Stuhlman

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

VIRTUAL Art Wise With Curator Dr. Stuhlman

Don’t miss a sneak peek of our upcoming exhibition Under Construction: Collage from The Mint Museum with Dr. Jonathan Stuhlman, The Mint Museum’s Senior Curator of American Art. Join us on Zoom as we explore the history of collage and the dynamic techniques and materials artists use to create their works. Find out how this large-scale exhibition came together, then take an in-depth look at some standout pieces.

Dr. Jonathan Stuhlman has been the Senior Curator of American Art at The Mint Museum since 2006. He has organized numerous traveling exhibitions and contributed to accompanying catalogues. Dr. Stuhlman oversaw the reinstallation of The Mint’s collection of American Art for the opening of The Mint Museum Uptown in 2010 and is currently working on the exhibitions John Leslie Breck: American Impressionist and Southern/Modern: American Painting in the South, 1915-1955.

