Virtual Art Wise with Iruka Maria Toro

Mixed media artist Iruka Maria Toro created "The Invisible Life of Small Things," currently featured in Under Construction: Collage from The Mint Museum. This painting, like many of her works, is “a visual diary of thought made visible” and is inspired by the natural landscape and her childhood memories from Puerto Rico and Florida. During this Virtual Art Wise, Toro will share her work and offer insight into her process. She will also answer audience questions about her work.

Art Wise generously sponsored by Martha Mackey.

Under Construction: Collage from The Mint Museum is organized by The Mint Museum and is generously sponsored by Wells Fargo and EMJ Construction with media support from The Chattanooga Times Free Press.

