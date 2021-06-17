Virtual Art Wise: Patricia Mears

Patricia Mears, deputy director of The Museum at the Fashion Institute of Technology, will share more about couture fashion and its relationship to dance in response to the Hunter’s current exhibition Power, Passion & Pose: Photographs by Ken Browar and Deborah Ory. Learn more about the history of couture as well as the costumes on display in the Power, Passion & Pose exhibition. Audience Q&A will follow the presentation.

Art Wise generously sponsored by Martha Mackey.

