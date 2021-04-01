Virtual Art Wise with Radcliffe Bailey

Radcliffe Bailey, whose “Middle Passage” is currently featured in “Under Construction: Collage from The Mint Museum” will be sharing his work with us this evening. Bailey is a mixed media artist who uses photography, assemblage, and paint to create multi-layered narrative pieces that address the African American experience in our times. His piece “In the Returnal” is one of the most popular in the Hunter’s collection. During this Virtual Art Wise, we will hear from the artist, as well as get a glimpse into his studio practice.

To register for this zoom in advance:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-gSHrMkcQnel7UnxQGXv9Q

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Art Wise generously sponsored by Martha Mackey.

Under Construction: Collage from The Mint Museum is organized by the Mint Museum and is generously sponsored by Wells Fargo and EMJ Construction with media support from the Chattanooga Times Free Press.