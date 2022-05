× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Event Header Source Panoramic flying dragon illustration

Illustrator Tyler Jacobson, well-known for his contributions to Magic the Gathering cards and Dungeons & Dragons game art, will join us virtually to share his work and answer audience questions.

Register for this free virtual program here: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_96DcrDomRnWPwk40KJN6tQ .

Art Wise programs are generously supported by Martha Mackey.