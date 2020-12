Virtual Art Wise with Ashley V. Blalock

Don't miss a conversation with San Diego-based multimedia artist Ashley V. Blalock who will be at the Hunter installing her new work, Ashley V. Blalock: Bridging the Hunter, in the stairwell leading to the Hunter Mansion.

Join us via Zoom to learn about her artwork, inspiration, and process.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/2016073937457/WN_vBmUoLA5T0-Yx1i_pWjEtQ