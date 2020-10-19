Virtual Auditions For It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

Auditions for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY will be held via Zoom on Monday and Tuesday, October 19 and 20. To schedule a time, see below.

Frank Capra’s beloved holiday classic film is adapted for the stage as a 1940’s radio broadcast, with an ensemble cast of five playing a few dozen characters to tell the story of the idealistic George Bailey. It’s a fresh and inventive way of reconnecting with a classic story of love and redemption.

The show will be double cast and those casts will rotate in-person and virtual rehearsals, along with performances. Rehearsals will be masked. Performances will be blocked to include social distancing.

Directed by Chuck Tuttle on the Mainstage.

Roles: 2 Casts of 5 Adult Actors, 10 Actors total.

Character Breakdown: Each cast will have 3 Men and 2 Women that play everyone in the story from Zazu to Mr. Potter!

Performances: Show opens December 4 and closes December 20; casts will rotate performances.

Auditions: Auditions will be held virtually on October 19 and 20. You will receive a short monologue and a Zoom Meeting invite with further instructions about a week before the audition.

To audition, please create an account and sign-up at us.cast98.com/shows/9aa66a93-8794-428a-a25c-334e34e56a56

