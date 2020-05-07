Virtual Bingo Night

Join us for Virtual BINGO May 7th at 6pm! Don't forget your neon visors and good luck charms!!

Be sure to send Mikaya Reynolds your email address so you can have a card ready to go for game night!

Use pennies, bottle caps, candy or other small objects to cover your numbers during the game.

BINGO!

Topic: Virtual Bingo

Time: May 7, 2020 05:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89818279731

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/632074887346421/