Virtual Bingo Night

to Google Calendar - Virtual Bingo Night - 2020-05-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Bingo Night - 2020-05-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Virtual Bingo Night - 2020-05-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - Virtual Bingo Night - 2020-05-07 18:00:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Virtual Bingo Night

Join us for Virtual BINGO May 7th at 6pm! Don't forget your neon visors and good luck charms!!

Be sure to send Mikaya Reynolds your email address so you can have a card ready to go for game night!

Use pennies, bottle caps, candy or other small objects to cover your numbers during the game.

BINGO!

Topic: Virtual Bingo

Time: May 7, 2020 05:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89818279731

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/632074887346421/

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
to Google Calendar - Virtual Bingo Night - 2020-05-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Bingo Night - 2020-05-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Virtual Bingo Night - 2020-05-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - Virtual Bingo Night - 2020-05-07 18:00:00

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

May 6, 2020

Thursday

May 7, 2020

Friday

May 8, 2020

Saturday

May 9, 2020

Sunday

May 10, 2020

Monday

May 11, 2020

Tuesday

May 12, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse