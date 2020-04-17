Virtual Cheese 101 Tasting

This is sure to be entertaining and delicious! Join Jesse & I for our first ever virtual cheese tasting April 17th @ 8pm (we are hoping our kids will be in bed). This is the plan:

Purchase your tickets!

Come by the shop on the 17th anytime between 11am-7pm to get your Cheese box via contactless, curbside pick up for the tasting.

DON'T EAT THE CHEESE UNTIL Showtime at 8pm!

Join us on Zoom for a tasting with Jesse & I at home!

We will share our thoughts, the facts, pairing and serving ideas for each cheese and Jesse will be sharing all his cheeses wisdom.

Click here to purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/bleu-fox-cheese-shop-17058068444