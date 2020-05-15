Virtual Cheese Pairing with Sequatchie Cove and Hutton & Smith

to Google Calendar - Virtual Cheese Pairing with Sequatchie Cove and Hutton & Smith - 2020-05-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Cheese Pairing with Sequatchie Cove and Hutton & Smith - 2020-05-15 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Virtual Cheese Pairing with Sequatchie Cove and Hutton & Smith - 2020-05-15 20:00:00 iCalendar - Virtual Cheese Pairing with Sequatchie Cove and Hutton & Smith - 2020-05-15 20:00:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Virtual Cheese Pairing with Sequatchie Cove and Hutton & Smith

A virtual cheese & beer pairing featuring our hometown heroes. Join us and our friends at Sequatchie Cove Creamery and Hutton & Smith as we talk cheese & beer and they share their stories.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/3113904728673288/

This is how it works:

  • Purchase your tickets! One ticket is for a box filled with the cheeses and accoutrements and 4- 12oz beers for the night's tasting. The portion per box is for one person.
  • Come by the shop on the Friday, May 15th anytime between 11am-7pm to pick up your cheese tasting box and beer.
  • DON'T EAT THE CHEESE OR DRINK THE BEER UNTIL Showtime at 8pm!
  • Join us on Zoom for a tasting with Jesse & I, Sequatchie Cove, and Hutton & Smith at home!

All participants will enjoy a box of Sequatchie Cove cheeses portioned for 1 person that includes 4 cheeses with accoutrements and 4- 12oz Hutton & Smith Beers. If you don't want to share your cheese, purchase 2 tickets. We will share our thoughts, the facts, the stories, pairing and serving.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Virtual Cheese Pairing with Sequatchie Cove and Hutton & Smith - 2020-05-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Cheese Pairing with Sequatchie Cove and Hutton & Smith - 2020-05-15 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Virtual Cheese Pairing with Sequatchie Cove and Hutton & Smith - 2020-05-15 20:00:00 iCalendar - Virtual Cheese Pairing with Sequatchie Cove and Hutton & Smith - 2020-05-15 20:00:00

Calendar Of Events

Monday

May 11, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

May 12, 2020

Wednesday

May 13, 2020

Thursday

May 14, 2020

Friday

May 15, 2020

Saturday

May 16, 2020

Sunday

May 17, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse