Virtual Cheese Pairing with Sequatchie Cove and Hutton & Smith

A virtual cheese & beer pairing featuring our hometown heroes. Join us and our friends at Sequatchie Cove Creamery and Hutton & Smith as we talk cheese & beer and they share their stories.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/3113904728673288/

This is how it works:

Purchase your tickets! One ticket is for a box filled with the cheeses and accoutrements and 4- 12oz beers for the night's tasting. The portion per box is for one person.

Come by the shop on the Friday, May 15th anytime between 11am-7pm to pick up your cheese tasting box and beer.

DON'T EAT THE CHEESE OR DRINK THE BEER UNTIL Showtime at 8pm!

Join us on Zoom for a tasting with Jesse & I, Sequatchie Cove, and Hutton & Smith at home!

All participants will enjoy a box of Sequatchie Cove cheeses portioned for 1 person that includes 4 cheeses with accoutrements and 4- 12oz Hutton & Smith Beers. If you don't want to share your cheese, purchase 2 tickets. We will share our thoughts, the facts, the stories, pairing and serving.