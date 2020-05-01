Virtual Cheese Tasting featuring Old World Cheeses

to Google Calendar - Virtual Cheese Tasting featuring Old World Cheeses - 2020-05-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Cheese Tasting featuring Old World Cheeses - 2020-05-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Virtual Cheese Tasting featuring Old World Cheeses - 2020-05-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Virtual Cheese Tasting featuring Old World Cheeses - 2020-05-01 20:00:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Virtual Cheese Tasting featuring Old World Cheeses

Our first virtual tasting was such a success here is our second! Join us as we explore classic European old world cheeses May 1st 8pm.

This is how it works:

• Purchase your tickets! One ticket is for a box filled with the cheeses and accoutrements for the night's tasting. The portion per box is for one person.

• Come by the shop on the Friday, May 1st anytime between 11am-7pm to pick up your cheese tasting box.

• DON'T EAT THE CHEESE UNTIL Showtime at 8pm!

• Join us on Zoom for a tasting with Jesse & I at home!

All participants will enjoy a box of European classic old world cheeses portioned for 1 person that includes 4-5 cheeses with accoutrements. If you don't want to share your cheese, purchase 2 tickets. We will share our thoughts, the facts, the stories, pairing and serving ideas for each cheese and Jesse will be sharing all his cheesy wisdom. Wine recommendation: will be posted closer to the date and will available at Imbibe with curbside pickup.

Click here to purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-tasting-featuring-old-world-cheeses-tickets-103470384706

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Virtual Cheese Tasting featuring Old World Cheeses - 2020-05-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Cheese Tasting featuring Old World Cheeses - 2020-05-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Virtual Cheese Tasting featuring Old World Cheeses - 2020-05-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Virtual Cheese Tasting featuring Old World Cheeses - 2020-05-01 20:00:00

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

April 30, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Friday

May 1, 2020

Saturday

May 2, 2020

Sunday

May 3, 2020

Monday

May 4, 2020

Tuesday

May 5, 2020

Wednesday

May 6, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse