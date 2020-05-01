Virtual Cheese Tasting featuring Old World Cheeses

Our first virtual tasting was such a success here is our second! Join us as we explore classic European old world cheeses May 1st 8pm.

This is how it works:

• Purchase your tickets! One ticket is for a box filled with the cheeses and accoutrements for the night's tasting. The portion per box is for one person.

• Come by the shop on the Friday, May 1st anytime between 11am-7pm to pick up your cheese tasting box.

• DON'T EAT THE CHEESE UNTIL Showtime at 8pm!

• Join us on Zoom for a tasting with Jesse & I at home!

All participants will enjoy a box of European classic old world cheeses portioned for 1 person that includes 4-5 cheeses with accoutrements. If you don't want to share your cheese, purchase 2 tickets. We will share our thoughts, the facts, the stories, pairing and serving ideas for each cheese and Jesse will be sharing all his cheesy wisdom. Wine recommendation: will be posted closer to the date and will available at Imbibe with curbside pickup.

Click here to purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-tasting-featuring-old-world-cheeses-tickets-103470384706