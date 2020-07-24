Virtual Date Night Replay: Come a Little Closer, Baby!

Are you so good at social distancing that you're even feeling a little distant from your spouse? :p There's nothing like a fun-filled, romantic date night to bring the two of you a little closer.

Join us on July 24th for a REPLAY of "Come a Little Closer, Baby," a virtual date night that will guide you through simple games and activities in the comfort of your own home. Deepen your relationship and strengthen your marriage for years to come!

*Note: This date night originally aired on May 1st, but the replay will be aired with LIVE First Things First staff to answer questions and guide you along the way!

