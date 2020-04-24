Virtual Date Night with Frank Bumpass

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

It’s date night, which means it’s time to put the kids to bed early – set the laptop or tv up and enjoy some saxy tunes from Frank Bumpass (back by popular demand). Get your favorite take-out (or delivery) and set up a spot at home to unwind and start the weekend the right way.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/637622333755752/

Take a picture of your virtual date night set up and tag Visit Chattanooga (or @visitchatt on Instagram & Twitter) with the hashtag #TakeoutTonightCHA for a chance to be featured.

Some recommendations on how to do a virtual date night: https://bit.ly/3cwZGSU

To show some love, give Frank B. a virtual tip:

CashApp: $Frankbsax

Venmo - @Frankbsax

PayPal - //PayPal.me/frankbsax

#ConnectChatt is a way to bring people together and offer some reprieve and joy from the daily news-cycle. #ConnectChatt came about as a way for us to utilize our social media platforms to help amplify and support local talent in the coming weeks. We will live stream and archive each performance on our page.

#ConnectChatt is presented by Visit Chattanooga, SoundCorps, and RISE Chattanooga.

Concerts & Live Music
