Virtual DivorceCare Program and Support Group

Find help and healing for the hurt of separation and divorce. DivorceCare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. This 12-week support group is offered for FREE VIA ZOOM! Enroll today at fcumcsingles.org and instructions to participate via computer or mobile will be sent to you. Enjoy connecting with others on this journey from the safety and convenience of home. Should an opportunity to meet in-person be available, the Zoom participation will still be available to all!