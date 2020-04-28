Virtual Handcrafted Happy Hour!

Join for a virtual show & tell gathering with your fiber art. In-progress and/or completed works welcome! Bring a beverage of your choice so you can sip and share.

We want to see what you've been working and hear about one another's projects.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2316201058676827/

We are aware this event is happening the same evening as AVA’s virtual critique session, and we apologize for that schedule overlap. As the HHH begins at 5, and the critique at 6, if you want to attend both, we’ll be happy to let you show-and-tell first. Also, we’ll be having another virtual HHH on our usual date, Tuesday, May 12, in case this date does not work out for you.