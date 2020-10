Virtual Handcrafted Happy Hour

Join AVA for a virtual show & tell gathering with your fiber art. In-progress and/or completed works welcome! Bring a beverage of your choice so you can sip and share.

We want to see what you've been working and hear about one another’s projects!

NOTE: We have POSTPONED this event until Tuesday, October 20. Thank you for understanding!

Join us on Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88146899055