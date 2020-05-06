Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS

Every child deserves to see their potential realized. Some just need an adult mentor - like YOU to help ignite that potential.

If you've ever wanted to learn what it takes to become a Big, there's never been a more convenient way to find out!

We hope you'll join us at one of the following dates for a no-pressure Virtual Happy Hour to learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters and how you can get involved! Grab your beverage of choice, and zoom on over to learn how easy it is to volunteer and why you are so needed right now! We hope to see you soon!

Click the link to sign up: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b044daea729a2f94-happy