Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS

to Google Calendar - Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS - 2020-05-06 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS - 2020-05-06 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS - 2020-05-06 16:30:00 iCalendar - Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS - 2020-05-06 16:30:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS

Every child deserves to see their potential realized. Some just need an adult mentor - like YOU to help ignite that potential.

If you've ever wanted to learn what it takes to become a Big, there's never been a more convenient way to find out!

We hope you'll join us at one of the following dates for a no-pressure Virtual Happy Hour to learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters and how you can get involved! Grab your beverage of choice, and zoom on over to learn how easy it is to volunteer and why you are so needed right now! We hope to see you soon!

Click the link to sign up: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b044daea729a2f94-happy

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS - 2020-05-06 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS - 2020-05-06 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS - 2020-05-06 16:30:00 iCalendar - Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS - 2020-05-06 16:30:00 to Google Calendar - Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS - 2020-05-13 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS - 2020-05-13 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS - 2020-05-13 16:30:00 iCalendar - Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS - 2020-05-13 16:30:00 to Google Calendar - Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS - 2020-05-20 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS - 2020-05-20 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS - 2020-05-20 16:30:00 iCalendar - Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS - 2020-05-20 16:30:00 to Google Calendar - Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS - 2020-05-27 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS - 2020-05-27 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS - 2020-05-27 16:30:00 iCalendar - Virtual Happy Hour with BBBS - 2020-05-27 16:30:00

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

May 5, 2020

Wednesday

May 6, 2020

Thursday

May 7, 2020

Friday

May 8, 2020

Saturday

May 9, 2020

Sunday

May 10, 2020

Monday

May 11, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse