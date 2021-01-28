Virtual Job Fair For Administrative Professionals

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a virtual job fair on Facebook Live Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

TVHS is seeking individuals to serve as advanced medical support assistants.

“Advanced medical support assistants are known as the face of VA health care,” Kimberly Graham, TVHS senior strategic business partner of human resources said. “We rely heavily on these roles because they are always communicating appointment information with Veterans while also ensuring our clinical teams stay on schedule. If you’ve ever wanted to give back to America’s heroes, then I strongly encourage you to attend this Facebook Live.”

During the virtual job fair, attendees will gain insight on what the position entails, how to apply, and what skills and traits the hiring managers want in potential applicants.

“Some of the qualifications we’re looking for are strong communication and interpersonal skills with patients and members of the team,” Graham said. “Interested applicants should also have experience performing clerical functions such as retrieving sensitive information from electronic medical records, scheduling, and handling multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.”

To join the virtual job fair, visit www.facebook.com/VATVHS. Applicants should submit their resumes to VHAV09HRSBUTVHS@va.gov.

TVHS is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.