Virtual Lunch & Learn: Carbon Sequestration

Join green|spaces as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with a special Virtual Lunch & Learn!

What if there was a way to slow the accumulation of Green House Gases to mitigate or defer global warming? More and more people are considering how carbon sequestration could do just that!

We'll cover:

An update on a new Carbon Inventory for Chattanooga

What is Carbon Sequestration

Difference between REC's & Carbon Offsets

Sequestration Projects Happening Here in Chattanooga

Want to know more before the lunch & learn? Check our our blog post on Carbon Sequestration! http://www.greenspaceschattanooga.org/our-blog/2020/3/23/carbon-capture