Virtual Lunch & Learn: Carbon Sequestration

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join green|spaces as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day with a special Virtual Lunch & Learn!

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/250223806152797/

What if there was a way to slow the accumulation of Green House Gases to mitigate or defer global warming? More and more people are considering how carbon sequestration could do just that!

We'll cover:

  • An update on a new Carbon Inventory for Chattanooga
  • What is Carbon Sequestration
  • Difference between REC's & Carbon Offsets
  • Sequestration Projects Happening Here in Chattanooga

Although we can't meet in person and have a yummy lunch, we hope you will consider supporting our local green|light restaurants by getting to-go or delivery! Check out menus for Lupi's Pizza, Vibrant Meals, Niedlov's Bakery & Cafe, Frothy Monkey & Southern Squeeze.

Want to know more before the lunch & learn? Check our our blog post on Carbon Sequestration! http://www.greenspaceschattanooga.org/our-blog/2020/3/23/carbon-capture

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

April 21, 2020

Wednesday

April 22, 2020

Thursday

April 23, 2020

Friday

April 24, 2020

Saturday

April 25, 2020

Sunday

April 26, 2020

Monday

April 27, 2020

