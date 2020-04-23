Virtual Medicine Walk

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join us for a virtual medicine walk to celebrate spring! In this season of rebirth and renewal, we have to find creative ways to care for ourselves during sheltering at home and feeling disconnected from friends and family. This virtual gathering will offer some natural medicine to support you and connect you to other women.

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/2315283802108486/

Please do the following activity Thursday afternoon or evening to prepare for our time together.

  1. Find 15-20 minutes to walk around your yard; before you begin, take 5 minutes to center yourself, take 3-5 deep breaths with your eyes closed and set an intention.
  2. Walk slowly and mindfully really paying attention to colors, sounds, etc.
  3. Identify a natural object that you connect with and take a picture and make some notes about how you feel.
  4. Bring your picture to our gathering for sharing.

We will begin our time together with a simple meditation, then sharing, and end with a grounding reading and nature-focused poem.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Health & Wellness
