Virtual Meeting Makeup

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

If you're tired of relying on the Zoom "enhance" mode for your constant influx of virtual meetings, this class is for you!

Makeup artist Shaina Ramsey will walk through the steps to create an easy, natural look that hides the fact that you just rolled out of bed. This look is easily transferable to when we can see each other in person again!

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-meeting-makeup-online-class-tickets-111485247376

About the teacher:

Shaina Ramsey is a local Aveda-trained hair and makeup artist. She has been published in local sources such as CityScope Magazine, The Scout Guide, and Chatter Magazine, along with Equally Wed, Aveda, & more. She founded the nonprofit, Cuts for Change, which provides free hair services and hygiene products to the under-served community. She is a Chattanooga native and can be found chasing her two sons, Luke & Ezra, around town.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.

Info

Education & Learning
423-521-2643
