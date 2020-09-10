Virtual Money School - Free Financial Classes
Join us for the first Virtual Money School, a free financial education week held completely over Zoom.
Classes include:
- Are You Ready to Buy a Home?
- Credit Score: What Lenders Look For
- Budgeting and Spending
- Breaking Free From Debt
- Basic Investing
- Retirement
- Wills & Trusts
- Section 8 to Home ownership
We are also offering free private consultations on credit report analysis, mortgage assessment, and personal finance.
Complete class schedule at moneyschoolcha.org