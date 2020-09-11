Virtual Money School - Free Financial Classes

Join us for the first Virtual Money School, a free financial education week held completely over Zoom.

Classes include:

Are You Ready to Buy a Home?

Credit Score: What Lenders Look For

Budgeting and Spending

Breaking Free From Debt

Basic Investing

Retirement

Wills & Trusts

Section 8 to Home ownership

We are also offering free private consultations on credit report analysis, mortgage assessment, and personal finance.

Complete class schedule at moneyschoolcha.org