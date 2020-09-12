Virtual Money School - Free Financial Classes

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Virtual Money School - Free Financial Classes

Join us for the first Virtual Money School, a free financial education week held completely over Zoom.

Classes include:

  • Are You Ready to Buy a Home?
  • Credit Score: What Lenders Look For
  • Budgeting and Spending
  • Breaking Free From Debt
  • Basic Investing
  • Retirement
  • Wills & Trusts
  • Section 8 to Home ownership

We are also offering free private consultations on credit report analysis, mortgage assessment, and personal finance.

Complete class schedule at moneyschoolcha.org

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning
to
Google Calendar - Virtual Money School - Free Financial Classes - 2020-09-12 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Virtual Money School - Free Financial Classes - 2020-09-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Virtual Money School - Free Financial Classes - 2020-09-12 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Virtual Money School - Free Financial Classes - 2020-09-12 10:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Monday

August 17, 2020

Tuesday

August 18, 2020

Wednesday

August 19, 2020

Thursday

August 20, 2020

Friday

August 21, 2020

Saturday

August 22, 2020

Sunday

August 23, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Pulse Spotlight