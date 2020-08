Virtual Nutrition Workshop: Healthy Gut & Immune Boosting Foods

Join us (virtually) on Tuesday, Aug. 11 for a FREE virtual workshop! Learn immune boosting foods and information on how to have a healthy gut. Plus, meet our new Dietitian, Shannon Twitchell. The workshop will be streamed on our YMCA Redefine Wellness Page.

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/344160799938496/