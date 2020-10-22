Virtual Oktoberfest

Drink beer, talk beer and learn about beer steins! Amaze your friends with stein facts and Oktoberfest beer knowledge!

The Houston Museum and Brew Chatt have joined forces to bring a virtual Oktoberfest right to you. The Houston has chosen several German Beer Steins from the collection and will present them to you in a lighthearted way. Obligatory history instruction inserted where necessary but fear not, you will get to have your lessons but drink beer too!

Specially curated beers for Oktoberfest will be available for you at Riverside Wine & Spirits for a discounted price with your admission ticket. Just stop in with proof of ticket purchase a couple days before Oct. 22 to get that six pack.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-houston-museum-presents-a-virtual-oktoberfest-podcast-with-brewchatt-tickets-122448912995