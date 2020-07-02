Virtual Premiere Of "Through Glass"

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

New documentary short film features Glass Farm families

Glass House Collective presents the virtual premiere of Through Glass, a new documentary short featuring 23 Glass Farm families practicing social distancing and isolation this Spring during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The premiere will take place, Thursday, July 2 at 7:30 pm via live stream on YouTube. 

Through Glass was created in collaboration with participating residents of the Glass Farm neighborhood in East Chattanooga, and a creative team of socially engaged artists including graphic and sound designers, a poet, and a videographer.

Through Glass was produced by Glass House Collective and directed by Reed Schick. The entire suite of productions, Through Glass, Pandemic Portraits, and “Rhythm of Life”, has become a Chattanooga neighborhood time capsule during these unprecedented times. 

The premiere will take place on YouTube beginning at 7:30 pm on Thursday. The documentary short will be followed by its companion production, The Rhythm of Life. Links to both virtual premieres can be found on the Glass House Collective’s Facebook Event page and are listed below. 

Meanwhile, make sure you have your favorite popcorn on hand, and a little time to read this Interview with Through Glass director, Reed Schick. 

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
